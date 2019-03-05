 Obituary of Mary Libbey Barnewitz | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Mary Libbey Barnewitz

Mary Libbey Barnewitz passed away on November 21, 2018.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, at Holy Trinity Church, 202 High Street, Nevada City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Trinity Festival Choir or the Grass Valley Ladies' Relief Society.

