Obituary of Mary Libbey Barnewitz
March 5, 2019
Mary Libbey Barnewitz passed away on November 21, 2018.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, at Holy Trinity Church, 202 High Street, Nevada City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Trinity Festival Choir or the Grass Valley Ladies' Relief Society.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Bear River student seeks to support Shriners Hospital after ‘remarkable’ care
- Steve Baird withdraws from District 1 state Senate race
- Meet your merchant: Dreams of architecture sidetracked by second passion
- Peanut Mobile’s driver comes home to Grass Valley (PHOTO GALLERY)
- Calla Lily Crepes plans move down the street into Nevada City storefront
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.