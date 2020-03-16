Obituary of Mary (Joan) Laumann

Mary (Joan) Laumann, passed away at home with her kids by her side on March 1, 2020 at the age of 76. Mom was born Sept. 14, 1943 in Nevada City CA to Leonard and Evelyn Valdez. Mom attended schools in Nevada City and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1961. In 1961 she welcomed her first child, a girl, Kellie (Tom) Buster and then in 1963 welcomed her second child a boy, Kevin (Andrea) Andrews. Her children and grandchildren were her world! Mom worked her entire career in bookkeeping for Car Dealerships in Auburn. Mom’s interests were gardening, crocheting, swimming and she also enjoyed walking 5 miles in the morning with her daughter and friends before she became sick. She is survived by her daughter Kellie (Tom) Buster of Auburn, CA., a son Kevin (Andrea) Andrews of Incline Village, CA. One grandson Jayson (Adalee) Buster of Reno, NV., two great grandson’s, Wyatt and Beau Buster, and two adopted great granddaughters Kayden and Kambria Kolitsch. Also survived by her sister Jean (Dale) Hafelfinger of Grass Valley, Ca., Judy (Curt) Giles of Kennewich, WA., and James (Ramona) Valdez of Grass Valley, Ca. Lots of nieces and nephews. Mom is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Evelyn Valdez, and her second husband Mike Laumann.

Memorial Services that were scheduled for March 21, 2020 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary have been CANCELLED. Special thanks to Butch Kimball her loving partner in crime for the last 10 years! Thank you for loving our mom and always being by her side! Contributions can be made to your local veterans.

Arrangements by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, Ca.