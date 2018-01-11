Obituary of Mary Jane ‘Jane’ Granger

Mary Jane "Jane" Granger, a resident of Grass Valley and (more recently) Walnut Creek, CA passed away last Thursday, January 4, 2018. She was born on July 22, 1935.

She fought a heroic battle with both lung cancer and several strokes. She was loved and blessed by all who knew her. Her positive outlook, generosity and family were her lifelong priorities.

Jane was born in Monterey Park, CA on July 22, 1935 and graduated from Alhambra High School and attended UC Berkeley. In 1955 she married Theodore (Ted) Granger and they were married for 59 years until Ted passed away in late 2013. Jane was a Homemaker to her three children and always put her children first over herself. She was active in all her children's sporting, school and extracurricular activities along with her passion for sewing, knitting, crochet, needlepoint and playing games. Jane was a loving and devoted caretaker for her husband, Ted. In the past few years she enjoyed many trips to visit relatives on the East Coast, Reno trips with friends, shopping trips and Country Music concerts.

Jane is survived by her loving children, Denise (Ray) Stoll of Arnold, Mike (Kathy) Granger of Paso Robles and Dave (Kelley) Granger of Danville; along with 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is also survived by her two sisters, Patsy Chavers of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Toni Rather of Big Canoe, GA.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life for Jane TBD in the Spring. We will miss her forever! In lieu of flowers please donate to http://calbaseballfoundation.org/ under Donations.