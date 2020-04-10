Obituary of Mary J. Padget

Mary J. Padget passed peacefully to the other side April 8, 2020. She was 89.

Mother, daughter, and friend she loved people, loved to travel, and as a Registered Nurse was a wonderful caregiver.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Craft, first husband John, and her son James. She leaves behind son John, daughters Anne and Carol, and grandchildren Daniel, Michael, and Annalisa.

Thank you to the caring staff of Golden Empire for such loving care during the final years of her life. Love you Mom – you will be missed!