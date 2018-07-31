Obituary of Mary J. Lally

Mary J. Lally passed away on July 25, 2018 from living a long and full life.

She was born on April 18, 1924 as Mary J. Caputo. She had a pleasant childhood in a family full of characters. While in high school, she met and eventually married the man of her dreams, Mario Lally (1924-2004). Together they left Detroit and settled in Mountain View, California.

Mary taught herself to knit, crochet, and took her sewing skills to that of a tailor. She spent many nights square dancing and enjoyed traveling. Mary was one of a minority of women in her generation who preferred to work out of the home. She taught herself to type and began a career working at Hewlett-Packard. Tap dancing into her eighties, she also learned the art of painting china and won several awards in that medium.

Whatever Mary wanted, well, she made it happen. Mary and Mario moved from Corralitos to Lake Wildwood to be close to their two children.

Those who will miss her zucchini fritters are, her daughter, Joyce (Larry) Hoffman; her son, Tom (Janet) Lally; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. No memorial will be held.