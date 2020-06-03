Obituary of Mary Heaney
Mary Heaney
Mary Fieguth Heaney passed away peacefully on May 30th in Grass Valley, CA surrounded by her eight living children. Mary was born June 3, 1935 to Henry Fieguth and Marian Oldson in Paso Robles, CA. Mary was married to James Alexander Heaney for 39 years until his death in 1994.
Jim and Mary moved to South San Francisco in 1958, and made South City their lifelong home before moving to Auburn, CA in 1987.
Mary is survived by eight of her nine children, eight sons and daughters in law, 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Support Local Journalism
Internment will take place at New Auburn Cemetery on Friday, June 5th at 1:30 pm. Celebration of Life will be held on July 18, 2020 in Incline Village, NV.
The family thanks her many friends for their thoughts and prayers, and wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Crystal Ridge Care Center for their devoted care of her for the final years of her life.
The family requests a donation to your favorite charity instead of flowers.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User