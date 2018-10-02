Obituary of Mary Elizabeth McBride

Mary Elizabeth McBride died September 21st, 2018 at her home in Grass Valley, CA. She was 75.Her funeral service will be held later in the Fall followed by internment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Grass Valley. Mary was born on December 12, 1942 in San Francisco, CA to Ellen and John Stiles. She married Albert McBride on June 8, 1963. They raised 2 daughters and have 4 grandchildren. She attended UC Berkley and had a successful career as a paralegal in Santa Clara County specializing as a Small Claims Court Advisor, Senior Adult Legal Assistance Advocate and Consumer Affairs counselor. Mary also attended Lincoln Law School in San Jose, California at the age of 50. In 2004 Mary moved to Grass Valley and was heavily involved in the local community working with the Gold Country Cal Alumni Association and she administered college scholarships to local Grass Valley High School students. In her spare time she enjoyed her doggies, reading, listening to music, and doing Sudoku puzzles.

Mary is survived by her husband, 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren and 2 Golden Retrievers. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Foothills. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.