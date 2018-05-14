Obituary of Mary Ann Struckman Casper

We are saddened to share that our sweet, sweet mama unexpectedly passed away and received her heavenly wings on Easter morning, April 1, 2018, with her family by her side. She was 74.

Mary Ann Struckman Casper was born on July 2, 1943 in Grass Valley to the late Ernest and Anabel Sanford Struckman. She was a native of Nevada County, having lived here her entire life, except for a couple brief times, living in Arkansas, helping her family. She was raised on a dairy farm along with beef cattle, pigs, and turkeys; shared many priceless stories of those growing up years, although always expressing how hard life and the work was.

In June of 1962, she married the love of her life, Tommy and soon their little family started as daughter Tammy was born. Early in her married life, she had to deal with hearing the news that she might lose her husband to a work-related injury but with her strong Christian faith and many prayers, she was able to bring her husband home and enjoy 55 years together. Mary

was a devoted wife and mom. She adored children and caregiving of children when her daughter was young. She enjoyed the outdoors, nature and family time which included boating, jeeping, camping, riding ATVs, watching Nascar, traveling in their Peter-Chevy and motorhome.

Even though she lived 35 years with MS, life was not about her limitations, but rather it was about helping others. She was an earthly angel with a radiant smile, had a caring heart, felt blessed, always a teacher and nurse, shared endless smiles, joy, love and hugs along with giggles and laughs with those that knew her.

Mary Ann's family and friends meant the world to her. A devoted, loving Mama and best friend, she leaves behind her daughter Tammy and husband Gary. Along with her siblings and spouses; Louise (Fred), Diane (Gil), Henry (Kathy) and Fred ( Jane) plus brothers and sisters-in-law David ( Judy), Kenny ( Joan), nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She lost her Tommy of 55 years last September. She was preceded in death by in-laws Kenneth and Evelyn, nephew Darin, sisterin- law Joyce, aunts, uncles and cousins.

We would like to thank her girlfriend-caregivers Sandy, Pam, Sharon, Myra and Rosie for their genuine friendship; unconditional love; incredible support; nurturing spirit; smiles, laughs, and joy; and the shield of security you provided. She spoke of you often with affection and appreciation. Words will never express the gratitude we have for you ladies.

A private graveside memorial was held at the Loney-Sanford Cemetery for Mary and her late husband, Tommy. In lieu of flowers and per the family's request, please consider making a donation to the Tom and Mary Ann Casper Memorial FFA Scholarship at their alma mater, Nevada Union High School. This will be an ongoing scholarship for an FFA graduating senior pursuing AG science. Please send checks (with the name of the scholarship in the memo line) made payable to: NJUHSD, Attn: Barbara Ross, 11645 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Mama, you are missed by many! Once again you can share life with your love, my Dad and you are free from those health limitations that slowed you down. Thank you for your unconditional love, friendship, genuine support and for being the best role model ever!

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary