Obituary of Mary Ann Baker

Mary Ann Baker passed away May 14, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 90. She was born March 6, 1928 in Price, UT to parents Nicola Guzzo and Anna Silvestri. Mary Ann worked as a waitress for many years.

She is survived by her loving son John Mannion, Grass Valley, CA; grandchildren Nadine Mannion, Leo Mannion, Yvette Mannion, Rena Taylor, Dana Taylor, Lashaun Peterson, Adrienne Peterson; 17 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren and many more family and friends. You will be missed, but always remembered.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.