Obituary of Mary Angeline Barton Hoversten Rogers Launer

Mary Angeline Barton Hoversten Rogers Launer fell asleep in the arms of Jesus on January 17, 2018 in Grass Valley, California. She was 91.

She was born in Vernon Township, Iowa, on July 5, 1926. Mary faced many adversities in her long life. She was fiercely independent and had an amazing faith that allowed her to accept any challenge put before her. Mary enjoyed crocheting, camping, needlepoint, and bingo before she lost her eyesight. She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

She is survived by her six children, Robert Rogers of Santa Rosa, Peggy (Robert) Andis of San Bernardino, Terry (Gaye) Rogers of Grass Valley, Bonnie Wilks of Arroyo Grande, Vickie Jo (Philip) Baggett of Morro Bay, and James (Tina) Rogers of San Bernardino; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her six brothers and sisters and her three husbands, Robert Theodore Hoversten (1944), John "Bud" Rogers (1984) and Paul Albert Launer (2003).

A memorial service for Mary Launer will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Grace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mary Launer Memorial Fund at Grace Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.