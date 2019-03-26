Obituary of Marvin D. Becker

Marvin D. Becker passed away peacefully while surrounded family and friends, on January 17, 2019.

He was 89.

A Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church 828 W Main, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Marvin was born and raised in Farley Missouri, by the late Alvin and Martha Becker. He was employed for 35 years by United Airlines as a Pilot, flying domestic and international routes. He initially met his future wife Jean D. Judd, a United Airlines Flight Attendant, at a social gathering in New York City. He hadn't seen her again until a scheduled flight in Los Angeles. They married on March 11, 1958. Most recently they had celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Marvin kept active in the United Airlines Pilots Association and often accompanied Jean to her United Airlines Clipped Wings, a retired airline flight attendents community.

Marvin had an interest in aviation as a young man and earned his pilots license on his own time, eventually getting hired by United Airlines. He built his own high performance plane, which Marvin eventually donated to the Aerospace Museum at McClellan Field in Sacramento where it is displayed. He was also active in the local Grass Valley Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and was a Life Time member (EAA member # 3238) of the EAA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Marvin flew regularly until he sold his last plane and continued helping in the local aviation community fly EAA Young Eagles candidates every year.

Marvin was certified as an Airframe and Powerplant mechanic and worked on the Boeing B29 Superfortress after WWII, the Boeing B47 Stratojet and also at North American Aircraft on the F100 Super Sabre jet fighter.

Marvin is survived by his two adult children, James Becker and Sheri Becker; his brother Robert Becker, his sister Vera Crosmer; two adult grandchildren Dustin Becker and Kayla Becker and the family cat Sam.

Special thanks to Robert Becker, Marvin's brother. In lieu of attendance Robert Becker is contributing the memoriam flower arrangements by Foothill Florist.

Memorial Contributions can be made payable to the Mission Endowment Fund to help the local community. For more details, contact Peace Lutheran Church located in Grass Valley, 530 273 9631.

We especially thank the Lakeside Colonial Chapel who had graciously assisted in servicing Marvin's family at this time.