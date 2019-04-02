Obituary of Marvin D. Becker

Marvin D. Becker passed away peacefully while surrounded family and friends, on January 17, 2019. He was 89. The Memorial Service for Marvin D Becker will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church 828 W Main, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

