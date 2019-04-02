Obituary of Marvin D. Becker
April 2, 2019
Marvin D. Becker passed away peacefully while surrounded family and friends, on January 17, 2019.
He was 89.
The Memorial Service for Marvin D Becker will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church 828 W Main, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
