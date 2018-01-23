Obituary of Martha Jean (Rollins) Kulstad

Martha Jean (Rollins) Kulstad passed away peacefully on January 16, 2018 at Crystal Ridge Care Center in Grass Valley, California, less than a month shy of her 99th birthday. She had been a resident of Hilltop Independent Living for 14 years.

She was born February 15, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of John S. and Gladys (Holden) Rollins and the oldest of 10 children. Mom grew up in Geneva, Ohio where her family had settled. She migrated to California in 1951, living in Grass Valley and Camptonville, California to raise her family.

Mom lived a long and full life, and taught her children the value of a good day's work. After the death of her husband, Lester Strohbin, Sr., she returned to school to study nursing. For several years she worked as a nurse while raising her three young children as a single mom.

In 1961 she married Barney Kulstad, and together raised their seven school-aged children. Mom and Barney spent many good years together, traveling and visiting family and friends until his passing in 1993.

Mom loved spending quality time in her beautiful English-style garden. She loved reading about early American history and was a lifelong genealogist. Her research took her to many libraries, cemeteries, battlefields and other historical sites from California to Washington, D.C. She was a member of the Mayflower Society (via direct ancestor William Brewster).

She was involved in the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (where she served as Registrar for many years, and as Regent from 1988 to 1990).

Mom was preceded in death by her husband Barney M. Kulstad, parents John and Gladys Rollins, grandson Jesse Strohbin, great-granddaughter Paige Haley, sisters Connie and Caroline Rollins, Maybelle Jacobus, Mildred Neighbours, brothers Jack, Richard and William Rollins, and stepson George Strohbin.

She is survived by her daughter Laura (Kenneth) Cobler of Sacramento, her sons Lester Strohbin of Camptonville, William Strohbin (and former daughter-in-law Bernice Meier) of Nevada City, honorary daughter Donna Ann (Michael) Easter of North San Juan. Also survived by her brother Fredrick Rollins, sister Susan Bennett of CA, and by grandchildren Susan Frisch of Reno, NV, Julie (Charlie) Schlitzer of Grass Valley, Kristine (Andy Smith) Strohbin of Sacramento, Theresa (Mickey) Adolph of Danbury, CT, William (Kassy) Strohbin of Placerville, great-grandchildren Mea Haley, Griffin and Shane Smith. And many loved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gill and Jan Windz for their care over the years. We would also like to thank the staff at Crystal Ridge for all their love and support for mom

this past year. You were family to her, whether she got your name right or not.

Memorial service will be on Friday, January 26th, 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Grass Valley, where she was a long-time member.