Obituary of Marlyn Jean Kern Merchant

Marlyn Jean Kern Merchant died at her home in North San Juan, CA on September 20, 2018.

She was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 17, 1946 to Melinda Theresa Schulz and Mark Henry Kern.

Marlyn was the middle child with four brothers: Mark, James, Paul and Philip.

When Marlyn was about one year old, the family moved to the east coast, ultimately settling in Johnston, RI. She attended Valparaiso University, graduating in 1968 with a degree in Elementary Education. Before graduating, Marlyn married Albert Zarth, a talented musician. After teaching a few years in Buffalo, NY she and Albert moved to Eugene, OR where she earned a master's degree in library science and where her marriage ended.

In 1976, Marlyn married David Merchant, an aerospace engineer with the Boeing Company. For 42 years, the couple worked together in spiritual studies solidly based on her biblical education received as a child in the Lutheran church. She was a loving step-mother to Daniel, Andrew and Samuel and proud grandmother to Nick, Nate, Mac, Matt and Libby.

Marlyn was much loved and admired by all who knew her. She fought a brief but courageous battle with cancer, grateful for all the angels, seen and unseen, who supported her through the illness. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday September 29, 2018 at Peace Lutheran Church located at 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, any monetary donations to the Peace Organ Fund would be gratefully accepted.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.