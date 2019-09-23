 Obituary of Marlow J. Coles | TheUnion.com

Obituaries | September 23, 2019

Marlow J. Coles passed away peacefully in his own home on September 16, 2019. He was 88. He was born May 19, 1931. He married Carolyn Gray on May 26, 1951, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is survived by his four daughters, Lani Lott (John Kitts), Julie Sobolewski, Karen Roebuck (David) and Debbie Raehsler (Earl). He had 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on November 9, 2019 in Visalia, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice of Visalia. Services provided through http://www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com Marlow J. Coles

