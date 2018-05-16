Obituary of Mark Edward Stillwell

Mark Edward Stillwell passed away on May 14, 2018 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was 68.

Graveside Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, May 18, at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA

Mark was born June 13, 1949 in San Mateo, CA to Joseph and Margaret Stillwell. Mark attended elementary school at Immaculate Heart of Mary. He graduated high school from Carlmont High School. He served as a Reserve Officer on the Belmont Police Department from 1975 – 1994. Mark successfully retired in 2009 from Stillwell Construction.

Mark was an avid scuba diver. He loved history, old movies, westerns, traveling, and architectural designing.

He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was fiercely loyal to friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Jeannette Stillwell of Nevada City, CA; son Sean Stillwell of Las Vegas, NV, and daughter Nicole George of La Mesa, CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret and his brother Ron Stillwell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or your favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.