Obituary of Mark Edward Murnan

On Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, Mark Edward Murnan, loving husband and father of 3 children passed away at the age of 65.

Mark was born on April 26 1954 in Berea, Ohio to David and Elaine Murnan. He received a degree in Agriculture, Business and Art from Willington University. He was a farrier (horse shoer) for 39 years. On Sept. 17 1983 he mar¬ried Deborah Ann Reichert. They raised three sons, Jacob, Jared and Joel. Mark and his wife Debi moved to Nevada County in 1988.

Mark had a passion for art. He loved making pottery. He also loved water. He was an excellent swimmer. He had a passion for taking care of clients and his is client’s horse’s feet. He was a Super Fan of his beloved Cleveland Browns football team. He loved to plant a garden every spring. He loved the fall. He loved music, including: Mama and the Papas, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon. Mark was known for his compas¬sionate listening ear and positive attitude. He never judged anyone, and was always kind. He was always there to help his wife and three boys. He was a very humble man.

Mark was preceded in death by his father David, his mother Elaine and his brother David Jr. He is survived by his wife Debi, his three sons, Jacob, Jared and Joel, his sister Lynne, his brother Dean, his sister in-law Carol, and sister-in-law Dee Dee, and several cousins and a niece and nephew. Also Debi’s brothers Jerry (Christine), and Doug.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on October 19th 2019 at Foothills Event Center at 1 o’clock p.m. 400 Idaho Maryland Rd. Grass Valley CA. 95945