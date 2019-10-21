Obituary of Mark Dana Clifton

Mark Dana Clifton of Grass Valley, CA passed away on the night of Monday, June 17, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 State Highway 49, Nevada City, CA.

Mark was born on April 1, 1954 in Gardena, CA to Dorothy and Myrle Clifton. Always the April Fool, much of his childhood was spent pranking and teasing his siblings as well as his many friends and teammates. However, he also learned the value of hard work early in life and began his roofing career shortly after graduating from high school in West Covina.

He soon found himself traveling to Northern California for work, where he discovered the small community of Grass Valley. It was in Grass Valley where he met Wendy Rosenberg. They had two children Heather and Layne. When not roofing to put food on the table, he dedicated the rest of his time to his children, where he was always present as a field trip chaperone, football coach, and cross country cheerleader.

Mark’s dedication to his children was second-to-none. However, his life was far from one-dimensional. He enjoyed traveling, motorcycle riding, biking, running and fishing with his family and the love of his life, of 26 years, Michelle (Forbes) Clifton, as well as with her family, Larry and Margaret Forbes, along with their children and grandchildren. Known to many as Uncle Mark, he was a steadfast role model and supporter for his many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mark’s career of 27 years with Malarkey Roofing Products out of Portland, OR, gave him many opportunities along with traveling to Korea, Brazil, Japan, and Costa Rica. His bright smile made him easy to befriend, and he will be missed by countless colleagues and associates from all corners of the world.

Mark is survived by his wife Michelle; his daughter Heather (Steven Nottingham); and son, Layne (Bridgett Clifton), his siblings Randy Clifton, Laura Landaker, Joanne Kelley and Stephanie Deatherage; as well as his mother Dorothy Clifton.

He is preceded in death by his father Myrle Clifton.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.