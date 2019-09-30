Obituary of Marjorie L. Sanchez

Marjorie L. Sanchez

Although her spirit lives on in her children, family, friends, and students, the physical presence of Marjorie Sanchez left us on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The eldest daughter of Nora and Joseph Mellow, Marjorie was born in Los Banos, California on May 14, 1923, and reared in Merced, California. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Norman and David Mellow; her first husband, Guido Nosenzo; and her husband of 45 years, Lorenzo Sanchez. She is survived by her four children, Catherine Olivas (Jesus), David Nosenzo (Kate), Dorothy Nosenzo-Gadas, (Robert), Rebecca Childers (Brian); her sister, Helen Blackburn; grandchildren, Joy Walton, David Olivas, Jonathan Olivas, Ashley Arango, and Alisa Larsen; as well as eight great-grandchildren; her attentive nephew Michael Mellow and her dear friend, Joan Stewart.

In 1945 Marjorie graduated as a Registered Nurse (RN) from Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in San Francisco. She worked for Saint Francis Hospital as a Charge Nurse for eleven years before moving to Pittsburg Community Hospital where she served as a Night Supervisor for six years. In 1962, Mrs. Sanchez accepted the position of Director of Vocational Nursing at Sierra College in Rocklin. She retired from the College in 1984.

Throughout her retirement, Marjorie continued her life of service to others. She dedicated her efforts to Sierra College working in its Foundation Office Management on its Executive Board, was the third President of the Patrons Club, and was a Charter Member of Friends of the Library. Mrs. Sanchez’s memberships included the California Retired Teachers Association, Vocational Nurse Educators, Registered Nurses Association, and the Community College Accreditation Board.

Marjorie served as the Donner Mine Music Camp nurse for three years before becoming the DMMC Coordinator. She welcomed hundreds of budding musicians to the camp for twenty-four years, retiring from camp life at age 90.

Mrs. Sanchez was also a member of the Grass Valley Community Services Board, the Area 4 Aging Act Council, and served as Nevada County’s Nutrition Representative for the council. In her spare time, Marjorie loved to read and knit.

Marjorie’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Golden Empire Nursing Home for the loving care they have provided these past two years. Private graveside services will be held at Hooper and Weaver in Nevada City at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marjorie Sanchez Nursing Student Scholarship, in care of the Sierra College Foundation, 5100 Sierra College Blvd. Rocklin, CA 95677. Please make checks payable to Sierra College Foundation, and list Marjorie Sanchez Nursing Student Scholarhsip in the memo line.

We can only imagine the number of lives that have been touched by the tireless efforts of this amazing woman. From the hundreds who directly experienced the healing comfort of her exceptional nursing skills, to the thousands who have been cared for by the nurses she so diligently trained, a chorus of praise resounds through heaven, accompanied by all the beautiful music that echoes from Donner Mine Music Camp’s forested concert hall.

Marjorie Sanchez, eternally rejoice in reaping the rewards of all the good you have done. It is time to rest in peace now, as your family and friends sing your praises and hold you in loving admiration forever.