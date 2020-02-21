Obituary of Marion Louise Russo

Marion Louise Russo passed away on February 12, 2020 in her home. She was 91.

A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family.

Marion was born December 19, 1928 in San Francisco to John and Louise Ontano. She married Lawrence Russo on April 16, 1950 and were together for more than 70 years.

She loved traveling, gardening, and being with her family.

Mom, we will miss your smile.

Marion is survived by her husband Lawrence; Son, Steve and his wife Sandy; Daughter, Karen and her husband Louis, and son-in-law, Gary; eight grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Janice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.