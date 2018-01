On December 14, 2017 our wonderful mother Marion Lorraine Apicelli earned her wings and peacefully left this earth to meet her husband and spend the rest of eternity with our Lord Jesus Christ.

She will be laid to rest in Bend, OR, beside her beloved husband Richard on January 27, 2018, at Pilot Butte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of the Foothills or Eskaton Foundation.