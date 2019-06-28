Obituary of Marilyn Noel

Marilyn Noel passed away on June 26, 2019. She was 72.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. No services will take place at Marilyn’s request.

She was born on November 25, 1946, and grew up in the Bay area. She lived in Nevada County for 39 years.

She loved gardening, crafts, camping and cats.

She is survived by her husband Patrick and sisters Marcia Kneebone and Barbara Howard.

She was a beloved wife and sister. She will be missed by all.

Any memorial contributions can go to the Cancer Society.