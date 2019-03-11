Obituary of Marian Elizabeth Hart

Marian Elizabeth Hart passed on February 25, 2019. She was 98.

Marian was born February 10, 1921 in San Antonio, Texas to Philip and Mildred Balentine. Philip passed when Marian was five. Soon after, Marian and her mother moved to Los Gatos, California where she grew up. She met Irvin Albert Hart while working in San Francisco and married soon after in 1941.

They moved to Grass Valley during WWII when Irvin was stationed at Camp Beale. After the war, they decided to stay in Grass Valley, where they raised their family.

Marian worked for 10 years as the secretary of the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, where she was a member since 1945, and sang with the choir for 44 years.

She was also a member of the Mizpah Circle and made pasties at the church up to her passing.

Marian also worked for the City of Grass Valley for 21 years, and retired as the Deputy City Clerk.

Marian had a smile that lit up every room she entered. Someone said she just made people feel the love in the air she breathed. She truly lived her life loving God and her neighbor as herself, just as Jesus commanded. She will be missed by all who knew her and never forgotten.

We love you so much Mom; you truly were the best Mom ever!

Marian is survived by Penny (Leonard) Liotta of Yankee Hill, CA, John (Pat) Hart of Grass Valley, Lorraine (Ed) Reinhardt of Grass Valley, Tom (Nena) Hart of Grass Valley, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by parents, Philip and Mildred Balentine, and her husband of 56 years, Irvin Hart, who died in 1997.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Grass Valley. Memorial contributions can be made to The Grass Valley United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Foothills.