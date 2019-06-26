Obituary of Mariah Peevers

Mariah Peevers passed away on June 18, 2019, in Spring Creek Nevada. She was 29.

Mariah Peevers was born on December 5, 1989, in Carson City, Nevada. She attended schools in Elko, Nevada; Pocatello, Idaho; and Spring Creek, Nevada, and graduated from Spring Creek High School in 2008. She received an AS Degree (Associate of Science) degree from Great Basin College in Elko in 2011.

Mariah moved to Eugene, Oregon where she attended Lane Community College and the University of Oregon. Mariah worked for several employers in Eugene, including Dunn Garvin, The Boys and Girls Club, and Fred Meyer. Mariah had recently relocated back to Spring Creek.

Mariah was an athlete, and enjoyed swimming, skiing, cycling, hiking, and playing soccer. She played soccer competitively for both Spring Creek and North Eugene High Schools. She loved science and was fascinated by physics and the cosmos. Mariah was a high-energy person who ramped up the activity level wherever she was. Mariah enjoyed travel and had been to Europe several times.

Mariah was a beautiful soul. She had a great deal of character and could spark a conversation with anyone. She was funny and loved to make people laugh. She loved science and math and wanted to change the world. Her laugh and smiles will be missed by the many who loved her.

Mariah is survived by her mother and stepfather, Lana and Jeff Noland of Spring Creek, and her father, Richard Peevers of Nevada City, California.

Memorials will be held at 10 a.m. on July 2, 2019 at the Burns Funeral Home in Elko, Nevada, and in Reno, Nevada, later in July.