Obituary of Maria Angela Caballero

Maria Angela Caballero, loving wife, wonderfully caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 with her family by her side on December 29, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA.

Maria was born on July 9, 1924 in Hallein, near Salzburg, Austria to Angela and Johann Track. Maria finished her early schooling in Austria and finished nursing school in Darmstadt, Germany and survived the disastrous British bombing of that city and the hospital, in which she was working, on 9/11/1944. She managed a transfer to Austria and was working—a full-fledged RN by then—in her uncle's doctor's office in 1945.

She met her beloved husband of 70 years, Cecil, when his unit landed near Salzburg, Austria. After voluminous paperwork, numerous questionings and investigations of her and her family by the US military and Austrian authorities, they were finally able to get married in March, 1947 in Hallein-Salzburg, Austria. They came to America in September 1947 when Cecil was transferred stateside and resided in San Bernardino, CA where Cecil's parents lived and eventually moved to Nevada City.

Maria became a U.S. citizen in September 1949. She applied for work at the county hospital in San Bernardino, CA where they accepted her German RN credentials and hired her. She then worked as an Industrial Nurse for Crane Co in Colton, CA and finally as a nurse for an Allergist in San Bernardino, CA.

They always wanted to travel and travel they did— all over the United States, Mexico and extensively in EuropAustria, SudTirol, Yugoslavia, Germany, France, Greece, Turkey, Holland, and Italy. Maria was a Renaissance woman—she did everything and did it well—from "Bauernmalerei", peasant painting, (that she taught at the local evening adult education here and also in Germany and also had several classes going in the military community in Germany), to drawing, sculpting, calligraphy, sewing, knitting, writing, and tile making. She painted and sold a large number of household items including European wardrobes (Schranks or Kleiderschranks). She was very active in the Catholic Church and the Gold Country German American Club.

Maria's kind and giving nature touched a lot of people in her life and she will be truly missed. She can now rest in God's hands and is with her beloved husband, Cecil. She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil; her parents, Angela and Johann Track and her brother Ernst Kronreif, founder of the KTM motorcycle company, and is survived by her daughter Evelyn Caballero Hamner (Richard); her son Ernest Caballero (Susan); granddaughter Amanda Apple; grandsons, RJ Hamner and Brook Caballero; great-grandchildren, Kimmy, Ryan, Ryker, Cash and Sterling.