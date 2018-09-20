Obituary of Margueritte “Marnie” Marie McCartney-Gettler

Margueritte "Marnie" Marie McCartney-Gettler passed away on Sept. 15, 2018, in Grass Valley, CA, due to cardiac arrest. She was 63.

At her request, she was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, CA. All are invited for a potluck. Bring a side dish and a story to share. Her ashes, as she wished, will be scattered over the ocean in the bay area at a later date.

Marnie was born on November 25, 1954, in Torrance, CA to James and Doris McCartney. She attended North High School, in Torrance, CA and graduated in 1972. She also took some Child Development college courses throughout her life. She worked various jobs in retail and hospitality services.

She married Raymond Lee Gettler in 1973 and they had four children – Jennifer (Luis) Zuniga, Raymond II, Jered and Jessica. They later divorced and Marnie moved to Grass Valley and raised her children as a single mother. She moved numerous times, but eventually ending up in Grass Valley more than a year ago. She was living with her son, Jered, at the time of her death.

Marnie had many talents and interests. In her younger years she loved playing her guitar and singing with her angelic voice for family, church, friends and all who would listen. She dedicated her life to the Lord, loved to cook, sew, being outdoors (especially near the ocean), and had an incredibly big heart. She opened her arms and loved all who knew her. She enjoyed road trips, being silly, making people laugh and was an all around free spirit. She will be missed by all she touched.

Marnie is survived by her four children; her mother, Doris McCartney-Haralson; four siblings, Kathee Badding, Patti Ferree, Doris (Kirk) Pierce, and Jim, Jr.; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and two great great nephews.

Marnie is preceded in death by her father; James McCarney, Sr.; step-father, David Haralson; brother, Timothy and ex-husband, Raymond Gettler, Sr.