Obituary of Margueritte “Marnie” Marie McCartney-Gettler

Margueritte "Marnie" Marie McCartney-Gettler passed away on Sept. 15, 2018, in Grass Valley, CA, due to cardiac arrest. She was 63.

At her request, she was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, CA. All are invited for a potluck. Bring a side dish and a story to share. Her ashes, as she wished, will be scattered over the ocean in the bay area at a later date.