Obituary of Marguerite Peden

Marguerite Peden passed away May 13, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. She was born November 22, 1945 in Sacramento, CA to parents James Cannon and Georgia Boswell. Marguerite married Larry Peden February 23, 1961 in Reno, NV. She worked for Grass Valley Group and Comprep Electronics.

She is survived by husband Larry Peden; sons Terry Peden, Larry Peden and Mike Peden; daughter Sandie Buckbee; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.