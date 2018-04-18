 Obituary of Marguerite (Maggie) Smith | TheUnion.com

Marguerite (Maggie) Smith joined the angels on March 28, 2018 at Crystal Springs Convalescent Home. She was 99. She is survived by her son Michael Brace of Grass Valley; grandchildren Theresa Brace of Sacramento, Myron Brace of Aurora CO, and Chris Becker of Aurora CO. She was preceded in death by her husband George Smith. No services are planned.