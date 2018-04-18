Obituary of Marguerite (Maggie) Smith
April 18, 2018
Marguerite (Maggie) Smith joined the angels on March 28, 2018 at Crystal Springs Convalescent Home. She was 99. She is survived by her son Michael Brace of Grass Valley; grandchildren Theresa Brace of Sacramento, Myron Brace of Aurora CO, and Chris Becker of Aurora CO. She was preceded in death by her husband George Smith. No services are planned.
