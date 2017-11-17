Obituary of Margaret N. Forbes

Margaret N. Forbes of Nevada City, CA. passed away peacefully at her home on November 4, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was 77.

Margaret was born August 17, 1940 in Nevada City to Nickolo and Rosemary Pello. She was one of nine children. It was on February 22, 1966 that she married her true love, David L. Forbes (Larry) of Grass Valley and hence they made their forever home at 512 Main St. Nevada City. It was here in this home where they gave birth to and raised their three daughters, Nancy, Debbie and Michelle. While making a home and tending to her family, she also spent nearly half of her life lovingly caring for others as a Nurses' Aide at Sierra Nevada Hospital in Grass Valley, where she eventually retired.

In her spare time Margaret enjoyed hunting for edible mushrooms and bouncing along dirt roads to explore old town sites. One of her favorite places to ride to was the now non-existent town of Gaston. She also loved growing her own huge garden and of course, watching ALL of the Giant's baseball games.

Margaret's unconditional and never ending care and concern for any and everyone was truly an inspiration and her unwavering support will be greatly missed by all.

Margaret is survived by her brother, Nick Pello; daughters Nancy Forbes, Debbie Harrold and Michelle (Mark) Clifton; grandkids Meagan (Jesus) Medina, Cody (Danielle) Harrold, Lauren (Agase) Boykin and Chelsie Boykin; three great grandkids Larry, Mateo and Scarlett and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years David Forbes; her parents, Nickolo and Rosemary Pello; sisters, Nancy Pello and Rosemary (Pello) Hill; brothers, George, Dan, Melo, Sam and Ernie and nephews, Mike and Rob.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 30 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary 495 Hollow Way in Nevada City. A pot luck reception will follow, please bring your favorite dish.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to either Hospice of the Foothills, in Grass Valley, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.