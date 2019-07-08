Obituary of Margaret Good

Margaret Good lived in Nevada City for 65 years. Her passion was flower arranging and she enjoyed participating in the flower arranging competitions at the Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classics. She won many BESTS OF SHOWS, plus 1st, 2nd or 3rd place ribbons every year. After her 40th year of participating, she told family and friends, she was retiring from competitions. However, too many ideas for arrangements would fill her head when she heard a new theme for a competition. As she said, she could not help herself, too many visions not to compete. Her last flower entries were in the Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic in 2016 at age 95.

Margaret was 98 when she died peacefully in her sleep June 21 in South San Francisco at her care home. She leaves eight nieces and nephews; she had no children. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Good. A memorial may be held later in the year at Sierra Memorial Lawn, Nevada City.