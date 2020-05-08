Obituary of Margaret Fischer
Margaret A. Fischer passed away in her home. She was 84. Margaret was born May 15, 1935 in Detroit, MI. There she married Robert C. Fischer, 1n 1957 her husband for 48 yrs. In 1961 their life took them to Santa Barbara and Goleta California, raising 3 children, active Grace Lutheran church member and working for Garrett’s Furniture store as an office manager for many years. Upon retiring Margaret and Bob moved to Grass Valley, CA in 1993. Margaret enjoyed volunteering for the Grass Valley chamber of commerce, attending Peace Lutheran church and playing bridge. She loved to travel and had been all over the world.
Margaret loved spending time with family and had a wonderful circle of long standing friends.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Nancy Mosel of Nevada City, son Gary Fischer of Grass Valley
And sister Judy Bommarito of Clinton Township, MI. She was preceded in death by, husband
Robert Fischer, son Scott Fischer, and son inlaw Norby Mosel. A plan for celebration of life will be forthcoming at a later date.
