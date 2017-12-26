Obituary of Margaret Delores Van Sickle (Deitrick)

Margaret Delores Van Sickle (Deitrick), known to everyone as Judy, died on the evening of August 9 in Walnut Creek, California. She was born on April 19, 1936 in Caldwell, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George Van Sickle, parents Louise and Paul Deitrick, Sister Alice York, and grandson Chase Van Sickle. She is survived by daughters Debbie Van Sickle and Sandy Haevernick (Tim), son Mo Van Sickle (Leslie Brown), brother Dwyane Deitrick (Sondra), grandchildren Rachel VanSickle-Ward (Neil Fromer), Andy VanSickle-Ward, Joshua Haevernick, Gage Haevernick, Annaliese Van Sickle, Clayton Van Sickle and great grandchildren Becca Fromer and Gabe Fromer.

Judy spent her earliest years in Arock, Oregon, and moved to Bend, Oregon, when she was 13 years old. She attended high school in Bend and also met her future husband, who lived across the street. The couple married in 1953. Judy became a navy wife and started her family while living at Camp Pendleton, California. After the navy Judy and George lived in Bend, Oregon; Chicago, Illinois; Ilion, New York; Oakland, California; and Concord, California. They retired to Grass Valley, California, and after finally completing the remodel of their dream home, moved to Clayton, California, where Judy spent her last years after the death of her husband in 2007. Judy worked for many years as a bookkeeper and office manager until she started her own business, Crafter's Choice, making and selling handcrafted home goods. She attended Diablo Valley College and became active in the Business and Profession Women (BPW) organization in both Concord and Grass Valley, becoming a local chapter president.

Internment will take place on Friday, December 15, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620 at 12:30. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, December 16, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 3039 Willow Pass Road, Concord, CA 94519.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area in honor of Chase Van Sickle, Judy's grandson, 1333 Broadway #200, Oakland, CA 94612, http://www.sf.wish. org.