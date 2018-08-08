Obituary of Margaret Aylmer Butts

Margaret Aylmer Butts passed away on July 30, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was born in Jamestown, North Dakota, on June 29, 1920 to A. W. and Elsie Aylmer. She attended the University of Minnesota and the University of North Dakota. She married Dudley Butts while he was serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. They lived in Jamestown until 1962 and then spent a few years in Anaheim, California, before moving to Grass Valley, California, where they lived for many years. After retirement they moved to Sun City, Arizona, where they belonged to the First Presbyterian Church of Sun City. After her husband's passing, she lived in Peoria, Arizona, for a number of years before moving to Phoenix.

She is survived by her four sons, Thomas Butts of Helena, MT; Dudley (Diane) Butts Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; John (Jane Hove) Butts of Bloomingdale, Il; James (Kathleen Higgins) Butts of New Westminster, B.C.; grandchildren Jeremy Butts, Susanna Tanner, Jason Butts, Emily Butts, and Jamie Butts; and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Harriet Waxler; and her brother, William Aylmer.

Margaret was a survivor if there ever was one, was known by all as a loving, friendly, courageous, and strong woman, and will be missed by family and friends. Margaret was very proud of her lifelong membership in P.E.O. International and enjoyed being with family, reading and beating you in cribbage, bridge and bingo.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 11, at the First Presbyterian Church of Sun City.