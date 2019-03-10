Obituary of Marcia Eloise Reeder

Marcia Reeder

Marcia Eloise Reeder of Grass Valley passed away on March 3, 2019. Eloise was 90.

She was born July 11, 1928 in Kenosha, WI to Ernest and Marie Blanchard. She moved to Torrance, CA in 1952. She married her husband of 66 years, Robert Reeder on April 4, 1953.

Upon retirement they moved to their beautiful ranch in Grass Valley where she passed away at home.

She is survived by her husband Bob; and her four children, Terry Reeder, Tracey Arney, Beverly Diane Fernicola, and Darres Reeder Eloise; seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Eloise cherished her family with love and a great sense of humor. Eloise was loved by all!

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on March 15, 2019 at held at White and Day, Lighthouse Memorials, 901 Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90277.