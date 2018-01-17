Obituary of Marceline T. Barbeau

Marceline T. Barbeau passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2018, in Sacramento, CA.

Marci was born March 23, 1929 in Grass Valley, CA to Sylvester and Hilma Nugent.

After she graduated from St. Mary's Business School, she met and married Louis Barbeau and they relocated to Sacramento, CA, where they had seven children.

She later worked as legal secretary and eventually retired at the age of 80 from The County of Sacramento.

Her interests included reading, bowling, dancing and traveling with her family. Her favorite place to visit was Maui. She loved rock n roll music and even went to see the Rolling Stones at age 70. She was generous, kind and always put her family first.

Marci is survived by her sons, Thomas, Joseph (Melanie), Stephen, Anthony (Diana) and John Barbeau, of Sacramento; daughter Kathleen Jones of Grass Valley, CA; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren; her sister Leona McLaughlin of Rocklin as well as a niece and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and daughter, Christine.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on February 2, 2018, at St. Patricks Cemetery in Grass Valley, Ca.

We will miss her very much.