Obituary of Major Kyle W. Greever, Sr.

Longtime Nevada City resident Major Kyle W. Greever, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home on January 10, 2018 at the age of 96. Kyle was born on Dec. 28, 1921 in Buffalo, Oklahoma.

Upon graduation from Cheyenne High School, he was accepted into the U.S. Air Force Cadet Program and shortly thereafter proceeded to aviation cadet training where he graduated as a pilot and Second Lieutenant. Kyle was trained for flying P-47 Thunderbolt fighters and became part of the 342nd Fighter Squadron in the S.W. Pacific. During WWII he completed 139 combat missions flying the P-47 Thunderbolt and P51-Mustang. After the war, he was assigned as an ROTC instructor at Florida State University and then became a flight instructor in Greenville, Mississippi. His next assignment in the Air Force was as an F-86D fighter pilot for 1.5 years stationed at Naha AFB, Okinawa. Kyle finished his 20.5 year Air Force career as a command pilot in KC-135 tankers. After retirement from the Air Force, Major Greever worked as a Nevada County Deputy Sheriff for 10 years.

Major Greever who was raised during impoverished times, persevered to become a hard-working, loyal, caring and loving husband to his wife Marion, whom he had married in 1941. His commitment to living his life of service to others showed in the love and support he always provided to his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren and his friends. During his tenure as a Deputy Sheriff, he made many friends in the community that remember Kyle as a well-loved, honest, respected and good-natured man that lived by the golden rule: "Treat others as you would want to be treated."

Major Greever is survived by his two children, Guy Greever, Sr. (Cindy) and Joni Greever, as well as his three grandchildren: Heather Garrity, Guy Greever, Jr. (Vicky) and Lukas Marquard. He also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren: Zach Garrity, Ethan Garrity, Dom Garrity, Elodie Greever, Sage Greever, James Marquard, Casandra Marquard, Jonathan Marquard, Izabella Marquard, Iradessa Marquard, Anthony Marquard, and Colton Marquard. He was preceded in death by his wife Marion, son Kyle Greever, Jr., grandson Preston Marquard, brother Aldon Greever and sister Billie Singleton.

A memorial service for Major Greever will be held Saturday, February 10th from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Seaman's Lodge in Nevada City. Per Kyle's wishes, his family will take his ashes to be interred next to his wife's ashes at Cheyenne, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Hospice of the Foothills, who provided care to both Kyle and Marion or to Collings Foundation, which is an educational foundation that provides living history events and supporting tributes to our WWII veterans (cfdn.org/phone 978-562-9182). Any condolences may be mailed to The Greever Family, 11055 Daniels Drive, Nevada City, CA 95959.