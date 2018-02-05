Obituary of Major Kyle W. Greever, Sr.

Long time Nevada City resident Major Kyle W. Greever Sr. passed away on January 10, 2018. He was 96.

A memorial service for Major Greever will be held from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, February 10,, 2018, at Seaman's Lodge, Nevada City. Any donations in his memory can be to Hospice of the Foothills or to Collings Foundation, which is an educational foundation that provides tributes to our WWII veterans (cfdn.org/phone 978-562-9182). Condolences may be mailed to 11055 Daniels Drive, Nevada City, CA 95959.