Obituary of Lynn Richard Roath, Sr

Lynn Richard Roath, Sr.

Lynn Richard Roath, Sr. passed away on February 1, 2020. He was 89. Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Lynn was born February 19, 1930 to Lloyd and June Roath in Butte, Montana. At a young age, his family moved from Butte to Grass Valley where his father worked in the gold mines. He attended local schools and graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1948. He joined the Navy and served as a parachute rigger. Upon leaving the Navy, he worked a short time in the Empire Mine and then worked for the railroad. He found his calling working for the telephone company as a cable splicer for 30 plus years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop and was a diehard Giant’s fan.

Lynn is survived by his wife Joyce, a sister Flo Wishmeyer of Camp Verde, AZ., two sons; Roger (Mary) and Lynn Dr. (Lynda); two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Maxine and second wife Irene.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff in the Alzheimer’s Unit at Golden Empire Convalescent Home for their loving and passionate care for Lynn.

Memorial contributions may be sent to any organization of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.