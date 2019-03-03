Obituary of Lynda Puett
March 3, 2019
Lynda Puett died February 23, 2019, in Pueblo, CO due to heart failure. She was 72.
Lynda was stubborn, witty, beautiful, intelligent and full of life. Some last words were, "We don't have a president." She is survived by daughters Michelle, Savra, Ursula, Valerie; grandchildren Nazmyth, Anwyn, Emily, Brian. She will be missed and loved. Go in peace, Lynda, or just give 'em hell. Funeral services are at 11 a.m., on March 9, 2019, at Saint Peter the Apostle Episcopal Church in Pueblo, CO.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Penn Valley man’s threats to burn house, shoot deputies leads to arrest
- Steve Baird withdraws from District 1 state Senate race
- Local educator and administrator James Meshwert dies
- Nevada City sets special meeting on volatile extraction regulation
- Nevada County uses hazardous vegetation ordinance for 1st time, plans lien against property
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.