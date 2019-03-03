Obituary of Lynda Puett

Lynda Puett died February 23, 2019, in Pueblo, CO due to heart failure. She was 72.

Lynda was stubborn, witty, beautiful, intelligent and full of life. Some last words were, "We don't have a president." She is survived by daughters Michelle, Savra, Ursula, Valerie; grandchildren Nazmyth, Anwyn, Emily, Brian. She will be missed and loved. Go in peace, Lynda, or just give 'em hell. Funeral services are at 11 a.m., on March 9, 2019, at Saint Peter the Apostle Episcopal Church in Pueblo, CO.