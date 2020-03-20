Obituary of Lyman ‘Jack’ Kuhwarth

Lyman ‘Jack’ Kuhwarth passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 in Grass Valley.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Jack was born June 1, 1925 in Oakland, California. He was a WWII veteran. He served Lions Club, International for 36years. After retiring, he became the owner of Frizelle Enos, a feed store in Sebastopol, for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol; brother, Richard (Joan); son, Donald; stepdaughters, Teresa, Jean and Laura.

Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Kerry.

Jack lived his life with integrity – never expecting from others what he, himself, would not do. He led by example, whether in war, in work, with family or with friends, doing what was right, always humble. He led an amazingly ordinary life but made each day extraordinary. He touched the lived of many. Jack was truly one from the greatest generation.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City.