Obituary of Lukas Michael Ross

Lukas Michael Ross passed away on Monday, August 6, at the age of 32, in Nevada City, Ca. He was a beloved son, brother, husband and father.

Lukas was born on June 9, 1986 in Grass Valley to Michael and Marcia Ross. He was the fifth in a line of seven children. Lukas was a happy, whirlwind of a child who grew up to be a happy man who lived with great purpose. In his short life, he accomplished everything he set his mind to, from raising bulls to foster parenting to working for The Union Pacific Railroad to graduating from The Air Force and serving as an Airman in the Air National Guard.

He is survived by the love of his life and his wife Lacey and his 4 children, Brett, 8, Marshall, 6, Maisie, 3, and Blake, 11 months; his parents Michael and Marcia; six siblings, Aaron, Elizabeth, Hannah, Jessamy, Benjamin, and Isaac; numerous nieces and nephews; and the many people whose lives he made a great impact on.

The only thing Lukas loved and cherished more than his family was his love for the Lord and we are holding with steadfast faith that we will see him again.