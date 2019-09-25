Obituary of Luigi Biaggio Montanino

Luigi Biaggio Montanino passed away in Sacramento, CA on August 24, 2019. He was 78.

Luigi was born on July 10, 1941 in New York to parents Louis Montanino and Nancy Thuringer. He worked for the Goodwill and his hobbies included music.

He is survived by brother Anthony Montanino of Sacramento, CA, and sisters Christine Montanino of Nevada City, CA, and Patricia Peterson of Seal Beach, CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

