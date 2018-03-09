Obituary of Lucy Mary Lincoln

It is with great sadness that the family of Lucy Mary Lincoln announce her passing on the evening of February 23, 2018. She was 89.

A Recitation of the Rosary will be held in her honor at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 24 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, with a reception to follow.

Lucy will be sadly missed, but also fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her.

Lucy is lovingly survived by her children, Jennifer (Gary) Tuton and Greg Lincoln; granddaughter Jessica (CJ) Bush; great-granddaughters, Savannah and Natalie; sisters Pauline and Helen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Russell William Lincoln; brothers Joe and Manuel; and sisters, Cora, Gloria, and Margaret.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.