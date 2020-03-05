Obituary of Lucy Lebbert

Lucy Lebbert passed away February 25, 2020, in Carson City, Nevada. She was 87.

She was born December 18, 1932 in Massachusetts to parents Sam and Maria Tirella. As a young child, the family moved to Los Angeles, CA.

Soon after college she married and moved to Nevada City, CA. where she raised her family of three children, Jim, David and Kathy Sandiforth.

Lucy served as the president of Nevada City Little League for a short time and took part in Nevada County Racing Association when our father raced jalopies’.

She was an avid bowler and a member of several bowling leagues. She held a very high average for many years with her highest game being a 287.

Lucy was a member of Nevada County Sportsmen Club. Her passion was archery. She competed in many tournaments and was quite good!

She also loved to carve wood. She belonged to the Wood Carvers Association.

She loved fishing in the Delta and Mexico. She also enjoyed playing Bunco, Mahjong and Pinochle.

Lucy is survived by her son David Sandiforth, daughter, Kathy Cox: grandchildren, Jill, Shannon, Kurt, Stephanie, Sam and Jessica. Many great- grandchildren and, another on the way.

Lucy is preceded in death by parents Sam and Maria Tirella, brother, Sam Tirella. Her husband Wally Lebbert and eldest son, Jim Sandiforth.

A graveside service will be held at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary at 459 Hollow Way in Nevada City, CA, on March 13, 2020 at 1:00PM.

Reception to follow at Nevada County Sportsman’s at 11296 Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City, CA.