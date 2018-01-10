Obituary of Lucille (Lucy) Mae Peevey

Lucille (Lucy) Mae Peevey went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 24, 2017, one month short of her 94th birthday. Lucy was born on January 31, 1924 in Des Moines, Iowa the middle child in a family of five children. Favored by her paternal grandmother she was treated to special privileges. One was trips by train to California to visit aunts, uncles and cousins. She spent happy summers accompanying her grandmother on many such trips. Her grandmother instilled in her a love for travel and adventure. She would not have the opportunity to do this until much later in her life.

She met and married Dan Peevey when she was just 18, and gave birth to their first daughter at 19. They had a total of three children, all girls, Sharron, Marci and Danna. She was always busy with homemaking, growing a large garden and reading. Her love for reading found her engrossed and fascinated with the author Adelle Davis and her perspective on healthy living. "Eat Right to Keep Fit" was right up there with the Bible. Mom became a believer and follower of Adelle Davis' advice and recipes. Our family became the model that Adelle Davis would have approved. We ate whole grain everything, fresh vegetables from the garden, fruit from our trees. She canned, cooked, baked and lived the lifestyle that was not popular in the 50's and 60's. Our school lunches looked like no other in the school cafeteria. No one wanted to trade cookies, as ours were brown and smelled funny! No Oreos or chocolate chip for us, ours were made with lots of wheat germ, blackstrap molasses, raw sugar, lethicin, flaxseed oil, etc. Somehow we survived and today we thank her for being a pioneer in the health food movement.

Living in Walnut Creek until we all left home, our parents decided to move to Nevada City and build a home, located on Pasquale Rd. In 1975, our father died at the age of 53 and mom became a widow. She moved to the Bay Area to be closer to her sister and her parents. She worked a few odd jobs, but they always included food that was healthy. She bought a health food store and she was in her element. Stocking shelves with everything she knew to be healthy and giving advice to her customers was something she had only dreamed of. That store stayed open for several years on Park Blvd. under her ownership. When she wasn't working at the store she would run, around Lake Merritt, around San Leandro, Oakland, she loved to run.

Her energy and excitement were contagious, she loved dancing, hiking, bicycle riding, travel, everything and anything that was fast and fun was her motto. She had many admirers as she approached 50 up until her final days on earth. Some took her ballroom dancing, some to the theater, San Francisco ballet, the Opera, Movies, plays, hiking; one taught her to play golf, another tennis. Her last admirer was teaching her the game of chess in the last year of her life. She hiked and bike every chance she got, at 60, 70 and later joined the Sierra Club because she loved all their planned hikes and events. She started seriously running her late 50's and continued to run into her late 70's.

And did she love to travel… her chance came when her daughter Marci and family traveled to Europe and toured 11 countries in three months in a VW van. She loved talking about that trip and her favorite country being Switzerland. Then her daughter Danna moved Dubai, UAE, and mom visited there for three months at a time. They traveled together to India, Egypt, and several other countries along with some exotic islands. She kept photo albums of her riding camels and elephants, climbing steep steps, sunbathing on some island, and hiking the forests of some far away jungle. As she got older she prided herself in walking four miles a day regardless of the weather.

In 2006 she moved to Grass Valley to be closer to her daughter Sharron and Son-in-law Dave. She chose the Bret Harte apts and lived there for nearly eleven years. She loved the area, could walk everywhere and met her final boyfriend there at 90 years young. In March 2017 she suffered a stroke that left her unable to speak and that was devastating as she had always been outspoken and opinionated. We watched her spirit decline and she became isolated and passive. We moved her to Banner Crest Care Home where she felt welcome and part of a family. She loved to walk their beautiful grounds, sit in the gazebo, watch the fish in the pond or listen to the waterfall. She spent the last months of her life smiling.

We wish to thank Dr. Rene Kronland for looking after mom for the last almost twelve years. A huge thank you to Joe, Judy, Julie and Deena at Banner Crest Care for the amazing care and love they showed to mom for the last year of her life. And finally a thank you to Hospice of the Foothills for making her transition a peaceful one.

Survived by her daughters Sharron Koslosky (Dave) of Grass Valley and Marci Beem of Gold Beach, OR. Grandchildren Glen Mason, Amy Mason-Davis, Katy Davis, Todd Beem, Lisa Gibson, Eric Beem, Mandy Miller and Brad Clevenger. Great grandchildren Nicole, Kylie, Shaurnet, Victoria, Ruger, Ruby, Sarah, Stacey, Stephanie, Madeline, Kintner, Harmony, Hunter. Piper, Cameron and 5 greatgreat grandchildren. Also her very special niece Julie Nielsen. Predeceased by her daughter Danna Ely and her granddaughter Kari Beem.

Per her wishes our family will celebrate her life on Angel Island in the summer of 2018. She was a remarkable woman, mother, grandmother and friend. We will never forget your love for life Mom!!!