Obituary of Lucille Lemmon
March 25, 1921- May 11, 2020
Lucille Lemmon passed away May 11, 2020 in Grass Valley. She was 99 years old.
In light of Covid19, the Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Lu was born on March 25, 1921 in Kittery, Maine to Leon and Helen Goodwin. She was one of the first women to join the Women’s Army Corp and served as a sergeant in WWII. There she met and married Bob Lemmon, who was a helicopter pilot. They were a military family who raised three boys, moving to Grass Valley in 1969.
Lu was a fun and feisty Gal and had a great love of dancing. She was an active member of the local American Legion and was the life of the party at their celebratory dances. She was a Grande Dame, she is loved and will be missed.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Lemmon of Nevada City and
Douglas Lemmon of Santa Rosa.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
