Obituary of Lucille Lasley

Lucille Lasley, died peacefully on March 7, 2018, in Woodland, CA, surrounded by her close family. She was 103.

Lucille moved to Grass Valley in 1993, when she was 78, and served as a volunteer for Hospice of the Foothills until well into her 90s. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on April 20, 2018 at the Winters Cemetery in Winters, CA. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.