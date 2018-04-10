Obituary of Lucille Lasley
April 10, 2018
Lucille Lasley, died peacefully on March 7, 2018, in Woodland, CA, surrounded by her close family. She was 103.
Lucille moved to Grass Valley in 1993, when she was 78, and served as a volunteer for Hospice of the Foothills until well into her 90s. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on April 20, 2018 at the Winters Cemetery in Winters, CA. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Mackey addresses allegations of dishonesty in court
- Community rallies for What’s Up Coffee? owner Angie Buist
- Argument over debt in North San Juan leads to wreck, pepper spray, Nevada County authorities say
- Plaza Drive homeless activity on the rise
- Meet your merchant: The family-run Gristmill Bakery — formerly the Lake Center Bakery — celebrates its 26th year in a new location