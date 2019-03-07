Obituary of Lucille E. Smith

Lucille E. Smith passed away March 2, 2019 in Vista, CA. She and her husband Ralph Smith were residents of Lake Wildwood from 1984 until 2000 when they moved to Tucson, AZ.

She is survived by her daughter Cyndee Walker, 3 grandsons and their wives, and 6 great grandchildren.

The memorial service will be at 12 p.m., on Saturday March 9, 2019 at First Lutheran Church of Vista, CA. The interment will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Penn Valley Historical Cemetery. Pastor Richard Johnson will officiate.