Obituary of Louise Wynn

Louise Wynn passed away on February 28, 2020 at Crystal Ridge Care Center in Grass Valley. She was 89.

Louise was born on May 28, 1930 in Maywood to William and Marie (Dowling) Thomas. She went to school in Los Angeles and graduated from Bell High School. After high school she worked at Tidewater. In the summer of 1951, she met the love of her life, John Wynn on a blind date. Mom did not like the looks of the blind date her friend had picked for her, so she climbed in the back seat with Dad. They started their lifelong commitment together on August 30, 1952. They lived in Southern California until John’s love of the mountains called him back to Grass Valley where he had come as a young boy to see family.

Upon her move to Nevada County, she went to work at Nevada County Department of Social Services. She worked there until after 10 years of service, she retired because of health reasons.

She loved her family. Each grandchild and great-grandchild would bring sparkles to her eyes. John and Louise traveled across the United States in their travel trailer and then their beloved motor home. John and Louise had many adventures in their years of marriage.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Cindy Marie McVay of Grass Valley and daughter Debbie Lucille (James) Liebgott of Chico. Grandson Christopher John James Sr., Grandson Jason Liebgott, (Amy) and Granddaughter Rhonda Gomez (Sean). Great-Grandchildren Christopher John Jr. (Kaila), Leah, Scott, Tristen and Aiylee Dee James, Adam and Katelyn Liebgott and Jacob Gomez and numerous nieces, nephews and all her beloved friends. She will be greatly missed by all. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband John, her parents, William and Marie Thomas, her sisters Virginia Ranelletti and Gloria French and niece, Laura Wetzel.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 11:00 am. Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Grass Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions sent a charity of their choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.